State Opts for Minor IAS Reshuffle

Hyderabad:In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the state government has appointed senior IAS officer Jyoti Buddha Prakash as the chairman and managing director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

A 2002-batch IAS officer, Buddha Prakash is currently serving as Secretary, Scheduled Castes Development. He replaces D. Krishna Bhaskar, a 2012-batch IAS officer, who has been holding charge as CMD in full additional charge (FAC) since December 2025.

Prior to Krishna Bhaskar, N. Balaram, an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, was appointed CMD in FAC in January 2024 after the tenure of full-time CMD N. Sridhar ended.

Sridhar, a 1997-batch IAS officer, served as CMD for nine years from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2023. He had been appointed by the previous BRS government and received multiple extensions before being replaced in January 2024. No full-time CMD had been appointed after Sridhar’s tenure ended.



In the reshuffle, Sabyasachi Ghosh, special chief secretary (implementation of flagship welfare and developmental schemes unit), has been placed in FAC as special chief secretary, Scheduled Caste Development Department, and commissioner, Scheduled Caste Development, following the relief of Jyoti Buddha Prakash from those posts. Ghosh will continue to hold FAC posts of special chief secretary, tribal welfare department; special chief secretary, Welfare; and Commissioner, Tribal Welfare.

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, principal secretary, finance department, has been placed in FAC as principal secretary, planning department, and executive officer and director-general, Telangana Remote Sensing Applications Centre (TGRAC), after Buddha Prakash was relieved from FAC of the posts.

D. Divya, chief executive officer, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP), has been placed in FAC as the commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, following the relief of Shruti Ojha from the post.

P. Katyayani Devi, additional chief executive officer, SERP, has been transferred and posted as state nodal officer, Prajavani, relieving D. Divya from FAC of the post. She will continue to hold FAC as joint managing director, State Finance Corporation. Mayank Mittal, executive director, HMWS&SB, has been transferred and posted as joint managing director, HMWS&SB.

U. Raghuram Sharma, officer on special duty to the minister for IT, has been transferred and posted as special secretary, industries and commerce. He has also been placed in FAC as officer on special duty to the minister for IT, industries and legislative affairs.