State hopes to get 550 tmc Krishna water share: Uttam

Hyderabad:Telangana will seek 550 tmc ft feet of water annually as its share from the Krishna river against the 299 tmc ft it is getting, irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Tuesday.

The minister’s announcement came during a press meet that he addressed along with minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after a meeting to review the progress of work on irrigation projects in Nalgonda district.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that Telangana would place its case before the Krishna Waters Dispute Tribunal, and make its case for the allocation based on the extent of the river’s basin in the state, among other aspects.

“We hope to get a favourable outcome on this front in about six months,” he said.

After bifurcation of unified Andhra Pradesh, of the allocated 811 tmc ft of water from the river, residuary AP got 512 tmc ft while Telangana got 299 tmc ft, though Telangana had sought 574 tmc ft.

The allocation was temporary but was renewed subsequently. Telangana, later, raised a demand that the river’s water should be shared on a 50:50 ratio but this had made no progress, and it will be up to the tribunal to take a final decision on the allocation.



