State Govt’s Land Policy Is Scam, Says KTR

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday reiterated his charge that the state government’s policy for changing use of industrial land was a scam, and that the BRS would strongly oppose it.

Speaking with party leaders at Telangana Bhavan, Rama Rao alleged that the government intended to hand over Rs 5 lakh crore worth land at throwaway prices by collecting just 30 per cent of the sub-registrar office (SRO) value.



Incidentally, when the BRS was in power, it had a similar industrial land use conversion policy; It had had collected 30 per cent of the SRO value, and did not insist that applicants pay the then prevailing market value or a determined percentage of such market prices.



Rama Rao sought to defend his party’s government claiming, “We insisted that 50 per cent of such land must be aside for setting up IT companies and facilities. We also collected 100 to 200 per cent of the SRO value for such conversions, in addition to associated regulatory fees.”



Rama Rao said the present government is going ahead with only 30 per cent of the SRO value which is far lesser than the market value and not insisting that part of the land be used for public purposes as the BRS had done. “All BRS workers should educate the people on how this government is going ahead with this land scam, he said.”

