State Govt To Distribute Interest Free Loan Cheques To Women SHGs From July 12 to 18: Bhatti

Hyderabad, July 5: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the government would organise a public distribution of interest-free loan cheques to women self help groups (SHGs) from July 12 to 18. In all, government would extend interest-free loans of Rs 20,000 crore per year to the SHGs and provide facilities like bank linkage, loan insurance and accident insurance.

Speaking after the Indira Mahila Shakti celebrations, Bhatti urged women’s groups to utilise the encouragement provided by the government so that the nation would look towards Telangana as an example.

Speaking to the media at Praja Bhavan after distributing RTC rental cheques to some SHGs, Bhatti said that under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership, the Cabinet was giving top priority to women with the commitment to treat them as queens.

He said that the government intended that women’s groups earn profits, stabilise their families financially and progress. He criticised the previous BRS regime for neglecting interest-free loans and incentives for women’s groups.

The Deputy CM said that the Congress government had reinstated interest-free loans and was encouraging women’s groups by facilitating their engagement in business. He recalled that in the heart of Hyderabad, two massive gatherings had been held where interest-free loan cheques were distributed.

He said that ahead of the cheque distribution programme, women’s groups at the district, mandal and village levels should meet on July 7 to 9, and discuss how to effectively utilise the funds and spread awareness about the availability of the interest-free loans.

The Deputy CM expressed happiness that the government had enabled women’s groups to purchase buses and lease them to TGRTC. On Saturday, in the first phase, ₹1 crore in rent payments was handed over to them through the RTC. He added that in the coming days, larger earnings from RTC would be shared with the women’s groups, with formal announcements to follow soon.

He also noted that with the intention of turning women into entrepreneurs, the energy department has signed agreements with women’s groups to produce solar power. Agreements have been made to generate not less than 1,000 megawatts of electricity through these groups.

The Deputy CM said the state government was allotting SHGs canteens, school repairs, and stitching school uniforms. He stated that the government was considering a plan to purchase the products made by women’s groups.

Referring to CM Revanth Reddy’s vision, Bhatti said, “We aim to turn one crore women into crorepatis (millionaires).” In line with this goal, in the first year alone, interest-free loans worth ₹21,000 crore were disbursed to women’s groups, and every year, not less than ₹20,000 crore will be extended as interest-free loans.