State Govt. to deposit Rs.12,000 into accounts of landless poor: Bhatti

Madhira: In line with the implementation of election promises made to people, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu has announced that Rs.12,000 will be directly credited into the accounts of landless poor families this year.



He distributed financial assistance sanction documents worth Rs.15.32 crores to 847 Dalit Bandhu second phase beneficiary families at Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal in Madhira constituency on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, Bhatti said that the People’s government has declared September 17 as People’s Governance Day to mark liberation of Telangana State from oppressive tyrannical rule to democratic rule.

Those who oppose the Sept 17 declaration by the People’s government with inspiration from the Indian Constitution and the democratic spirit would mean they are against the Constitution and democracy. The political parties’ leaders who have different views on liberation day should welcome the declaration of Sept 17 as Day of People’s Rule.

People’s rule became a reality as a result of struggle by several selfless people to free the State from autocratic rule to people’s rule. The Constitution and democracy are sacred in this country and everyone who respects these should welcome and respect September 17 as Day of People’s Rule, Bhatti said.

Bhatti also announced that construction of Indiramma houses throughout the State will be taken up soon and the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy already initiated this scheme in Bhadrachalam. The State government will extend Rs.6 lakh to SC, ST beneficiaries and Rs.5 lakh to other beneficiaries under the scheme.

Observing that people are increasingly preferring organic agriculture products, he suggested to farmers to focus on organic farming in line with the demand from people. Priority will be given to Chinthakani mandal for encouraging organic farming. The government will take initiative for marketing of food products produced by farmers through organic farming and facilitate direct agreement between purchasers and farmers.

Along with loan waiver, crop insurance, Rythu Bhima, subsidised power, the State government will soon introduce solar agricultural pump sets. Siripuram village in Madhira constituency has been selected as the pilot project for installation of solar agricultural pumpsets.

The surplus solar power after utilising the solar power agricultural pump-sets, will be bought by the government and this will generate additional income to farmers, he said.

Bhatti also disclosed that the People’s government has taken a policy decision to involve SHG women as partners in solar power generation. The government will come forward to extend loans to SHG members through banks for setting up solar power generation plants.

It will buy back the solar power generated by SHGs and pay them money, he said. With an objective of ensuring financial empowerment of women, the government will give interest free loans to the tune of Rs.20,000 crore every year to Self Help Group members and in five years, the government will extend Rs.1 lakh crore interest free loans to these women.

The government’s intention is to encourage these SHG women to become industrial entrepreneurs. Those SHGs who come forward to set up solar power generation plants will be extended all help, Bhatti said. Apart from giving free electricity upto 200 units to poor under Gruha Jyothi scheme, the government will select some villages under pilot project to generate power through solar roof tops. The surplus power left after domestic consumption will be bought by the government and this will give additional income to households.

Taking pride in giving salaries to employees on the first of every month, Bhatti said the government had taken it as a challenge to set right the lopsided administration under the previous government and to bring the financial position of the State back on track from the crisis faced under the BRS government. The people’s government also cleared the pending hospital bills of several months, Kalyana Lakshmi, wages of mid-day meal scheme workers, and pending hostel mess bills.