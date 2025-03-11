State govt launches 'Rajiv Yuva Vikasam' for unemployed youth with Rs 6,000cr, to extend Rs 3 lakh each

Hyderabad: The state government on Tuesday announced the launch of Rajiv Yuva Vikasam, a scheme to provide financial assistance to unemployed youth. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that under this initiative, the government would provide up to Rs 3 lakh each to 5 lakh unemployed youth for self-employment initiatives in the new financial year 2025-26. The scheme will have a budget allocation of Rs 6,000 crore for the year.

Addressing media persons at the Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women's University in Koti, Bhatti explained that the BC Corporation will extend financial assistance for unemployed youth from the BC and EBC categories, the SC Corporation, the ST Corporation and the minorities development corporation would assist unemployed youth from their communities.

Funds for SC and ST community youth would be sourced from the SC and ST sub-plan allocations.

Bhatti said the state government would issue a notification on March 15 inviting applications from unemployed youth. The application process will be conducted online, with a deadline of April 5. Scrutiny of applications and selection of beneficiaries will take place from April 6 to May 31. Approval letters will be distributed to the selected beneficiaries on June 2, coinciding with Telangana’s state formation day.

Bhatti criticised the previous BRS government, alleging that it had neglected the youth during its ten-year rule. He asserted that since the Congress government, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, assumed office in December 2023, it had prioritised employment to empower young people.

He accused the previous BRS administration of ignoring SC, ST, BC, and minority corporations, which had deprived many unemployed youth of self-employment opportunities. He reaffirmed the Congress government’s commitment to supporting marginalised youth and stated that guidelines for beneficiary selection were currently being prepared.