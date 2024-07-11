State govt lacks plan to develop Hyderabad: Kishan

Hyderabad: Union minister for coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy urged the Revanth Reddy government to focus on improving the civic amenities and said that it was imperative upon the state government to balance this along with concentrating on infrastructure.

Speaking at a reception organised by Vasavi Brindavanam Society in Erragadda, Kishan Reddy said that the majority of the people of the state live in the capital region and unless the government does not focus on both infrastructure development as well as in improving the basic civic amenities there is a chance of losing investments. “I urge the government to take steps in this direction,” he said.



He said that Congress government seemed to lack proper plan to develop the capital region when there is immense scope for attracting global investments in several fields, including defence, IT, pharma and health.



Earlier, Kishan Reddy planted a sapling in the name of his mother (Amma Perutho Mokka) at the BJP office in Barkatpura in response to the call given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He called upon the celebrities and industrialists to take part in plantation drives as part of ‘Amma Perutho Mokka,’ programme.

