State Govt Clears Multiple Projects Ahead of Pipri Meeting

Adilabad: The state government has issued multiple GOs granting administrative sanction for development works worth hundreds of crores over the past two days, including the Pipri irrigation project, two Young India Integrated Residential Schools at Mudhole and Boath, restoration of the Triveni Sangamam project, and development and beautification of the Nagoba temple at Keslapur.

The sanctions have come ahead of the scheduled visit of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to Pipri in Bajarhathnoor mandal of Adilabad district on April 6, to mark the third anniversary of Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra.

The meeting is being held under the Praja Palana Pragati Pranalika programme.