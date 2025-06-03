Telangana Govt Begins Delimitations of Non-Hyd ULB Wards

Hyderabad:The state government has started the delimitation of wards in the newly constituted 18 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and the inclusion of areas into the existing 12 ULBs — one of the major steps ahead of the polls. The formation of new ULBs and the inclusion of areas took place over a period of time in 2024 and 2025.

Currently, the tenure has already ended for the councils of all the urban local bodies (ULBs) outside the GHMC, as well as for members of gram panchayats, zilla parishad and mandal parishad territorial constituency (MPTC, ZPTC).



Clarity on the date of the polls in these areas is expected after the Cabinet meeting scheduled for this week. A source in the commissioner and director of municipal administration (CDMA) stated that elections to the non-GHMC ULBs will likely be held in August or September.



The number of wards in the newly formed Chevella ULB is 18, Yellampet 24, Gaddapothram 18, Devarakadra 12, Aliyabad 20, Kesamudram 16, Isnapur 22, Bichkunda 12, Mulugu 20, Aswaraopet 22, Maddur 16, Station Ghanpur 18, Muduchintalapalla 24, Kalluru 20, Edulapuram 32, Gummadidala 22, Kohir 16, and Moinabad 26.



The number of wards in several municipal corporations has increased. Kothagudem Municipal Corporation will have 60 wards compared to the previous 34. Mahbubnagar Municipal Corporation will have 60 wards as against 49. The number of wards in Ramagundam Municipal Corporation will go from 50 to 60, Mancherial 36 to 60, Kollapur from 19 to 20, Narsampet from 24 to 30, Parigi from 15 to 18, Karimnagar from 60 to 66, and Jagtial from 48 to 50.



The number of wards remained unchanged in Alair, Banswada , and Haliya.



The preparation of draft proposals by the municipalities — through field surveys while ensuring geographical continuity — began on June 3, and the final notification will be issued on June 21.



On June 4, notice will be given regarding the proposal to divide the municipalities into wards. The process of calling for suggestions from the public and addressing separate letters to MLCs, MLAs, and MPs will be undertaken on June 5.