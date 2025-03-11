State Govt Allocates Rs 540 Crore to Koti Women’s University

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated Rs 540 crore for the comprehensive development of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, formerly Koti Women’s College. The funding is intended to enhance the university's infrastructure and academic facilities.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday at the university premises, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka announced that a master plan had been designed to develop the university with state-of-the-art infrastructure. He said the state government was committed to transforming the institution into a top-tier university.

The Deputy CM revealed that Rs 15.5 crore has been sanctioned for the restoration of heritage buildings within the campus, while Rs 100 crore had been immediately released for the construction of ew academic blocks and other essential structures. The project is expected to be completed within 30 months.

Major infrastructure enhancements include the construction of modern academic blocks, an auditorium, sports grounds, and student-centric facilities. Bhatti highlighted that the university's main entrance, situated towards the Musi, will be reopened once the river rejuvenation project is completed.

During his visit, Bhatti inspected the heritage buildings and reviewed restoration plans with senior officials. The meeting was attended by finance special chief secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, I&PR commissioner S. Harish, Women's University Vice Chancellor Surya Dhananjay, and other officials.

It may be recalled that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy laid the foundation stone for the university's development projects on International Women's Day, March 8. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s dedication to transforming the university into an institution of international standards, thereby empowering female students to emerge as future leaders. He had assured that regular reviews would be conducted to monitor the construction progress and ensure timely completion of the projects.