State government owns 400 acres in Kancha Gachibowli: TGIIC clarifies

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) has confirmed that 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli belongs to the state government. It also clarified that no part of Hyderabad Central University’s land is included in the project.

TGIIC stated that the ownership of the 400-acre land has been legally established through court rulings. The land, which was originally allotted to a private agency 21 years ago, was reclaimed through a legal battle. It also emphasised that there are no lakes within the area designated for development.

Addressing environmental concerns, TGIIC assured that the new development plan would preserve the region’s iconic mushroom rocks. It reaffirmed the state government's commitment to environmental protection, dismissing claims that the land is part of a forest. Revenue records also confirm the land as government-owned, with no existence of Buffalo Lake or Peacock Lake in the area.

The project aims to develop world-class IT infrastructure, enhance connectivity, and create well-planned urban spaces. TGIIC further alleged that certain politicians and real estate players are misleading students with false claims to serve their vested interests by opposing the project.