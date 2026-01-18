State Government Effects Minor IAS and Major IPS Reshuffle; Traffic Wings Overhauled

Hyderabad:In a minor reshuffle of IAS officers, the state government on Saturday transferred K. Haritha, special secretary, finance, and posted her collector, Komuram Bheem Asifabad district, in the place of Venkatesh Dhotre who was posted as special secretary, education.

K. Nikhila, joint director-general, Dr MCRHRD Institute, was transferred and posted as director, fisheries. She will continue to hold full additional charge (FAC) of the post of CEO, Telangana Institute of Rural Development (TGIRD).



J. Bhavani Shankar (non-cadre), joint secretary to Governor, was transferred and posted as executive officer, Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Yadagirigutta.

Hyderabad:The state government on Friday effected reshuffled of 15 IPS and six non-conferred (NC) officers, issuing orders for transfers and postings across the different zones in the reorganised commissionerates on Saturday, according to a press release issued by Director-General of Police B. Shivadhar Reddy.



Dr Gajarao Bhupal has been transferred and posted as IG, provisioning & logistics, Hyderabad with full additional charge (FAC) as IG, sports and welfare.



Abhishek Mohanty has been transferred and posted as DIG, Vigilance & Enforcement, Hyderabad.

R. Bhaskaran has been promoted as DIG, CI Cell, Intelligence. T. Annapurna will be DCP, administration, Cyberabad.

At the Future City commissionerate, G. Chandana Deepthi will be the additional commissioner of police, administration, and traffic, and Shivam Upadhyaya DCP, traffic.



In Hyderabad, B.K. Rahul Hegde will be DCP, Traffic-III, with jurisdiction coterminous with the Charminar, Rajendranagar and Shamshabad law and order zones. Avinash Kumar will be DCP, Traffic-I, (Khairatabad and Secunderabad law and order zones) and Kajal DCP, Traffic-II, (Golconda and Jubilee Hills).



At the Cyberabad commissionerate, S. Sheshadrini Reddy will be DCP, Traffic-II, with jurisdiction coterminous with Kukatpally and Qutubullapur law and order zones and J. Ranjan Rathan Kumar DCP, Traffic-I (Serilingampally law and order zone) with FAC of Cyberabad traffic wing, including the RITAM Cell, e-challan system and the road safety wing.



At the Malkajgiri commissionerate, Kankanala Rahul Reddy will be DCP, Traffic-I, Malkajgiri commissionerate, with jurisdiction coterminous with the Malkajgiri law and order zone and V. Sreenivasulu DCP, Traffic-II, (LB Nagar and Uppal law and order zones).

K. Apoorva Rao has been posted as SP, Intelligence, Hyderabad. B. Bala Swamy as SP Vigilance & Enforcement, and R. Venkateshwarlu as SP, CID, Hyderabad.

S. Chaitanya Kumar will be DCP, crimes and detective department, Hyderabad. K. Shyam Sunder will be DCP, CAR Headquarters, Hyderabad City.



P. Ashok has been transferred as additional superintendent of police, Vigilance and Enforcement. He will be replacing A. Balakoti who has been directed to report to the DGP office and further orders are awaited, the release issued by DGP stated.