State Effectively Managed The Increased Load On Fuel Supply : Uttam

Hyderabad: Civil supplies minister Uttam Kumar Reddy urged the Centre to increase gas allocations to the state for commercial use. He said the state government had effectively managed the increased load on the supply of LPG gas and petroleum products against the backdrop of the West Asia crisis.

Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the prevailing confusion among the public with regard to LPG supply stemmed from growing misconceptions which led to a sudden surge in public anxiety which had caused temporary difficulties. The government had immediately stepped in and implemented stringent measures, thereby effectively bringing the situation under control, he told a video conference convened by Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar, Hardeep Singh Puri, and Pralhad Joshi to review the nationwide supply of cooking gas and petroleum products.

Uttam Kumar Reddy also brought the notice of Union ministers that the state government has cracked down firmly on those creating an artificial shortage and diverting supplies to the black market. He said that surveillance has been intensified, and cases have been registered against individuals involved in illegal activities, including the diversion of gas to the black market.

Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the supply of CNG was being expanded in the city through the Bhagyanagar Gas Corporation, and measures had been taken to ensure that CNG filling stations remained continuously available for autorickshaws, taxis, and private vehicles.