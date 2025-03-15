State, Central govt depts. top defaulters of property tax in NMC

Nizamabad:In a startling revelation, several government departments — along with private entities — have been identified as major property tax defaulters within the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits. Even the offices of the district collector and commissioner of police reportedly owe significant amounts in overdue taxes.

With the state government setting March 31, 2025, as the final deadline for property tax payments, the NMC has formed special teams to visit residential and commercial properties to collect taxes. Officials are under close scrutiny from higher authorities to meet collection targets, and stringent measures — including sealing of properties — are being taken against those who fail to clear their dues.



Interestingly, the Income-Tax Department, known for levying penalties on defaulters, has accrued arrears of Rs 19,02,2024 in property taxes. Other state and Central government departments, such as the Agriculture Market Committee, Banks, BSNL, Courts, Education Department, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Irrigation, Jails, Marketing, Markfed, tahsildar offices, Postal Services, Social Welfare, TSNPDCL, Unani, Women & Child Welfare, and Yuva, collectively owe Rs 37.34 crore.

Municipal commissioner Dilip Kumar stated that multiple assessments — ranging from one to as many as 40 — were conducted for these properties. Some departments, despite having adequate budgets, have yet to settle their outstanding bills.



As per the rules, officials issue Red Notices to defaulters, granting them a grace period to pay. If they still fail to do so, action under the Revenue Recovery (RR) Act may follow, which can lead to property seizures. In several instances, building owners have handed over post-dated cheques to avoid immediate confiscation.



Meanwhile, a portion of private property owners, including a number of rice mills, have objected to the tax assessments and have taken their grievances to the High Court.



Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Commissioner Dilip Kumar said the civic body is in the process of reaching out to state and Central government offices, urging them to clear their dues promptly. The NMC’s intensified crackdown aims to improve revenue collection and enforce compliance among all categories of taxpayers.



Property Tax dues of state and central government departments in Nizamabad



Building category No.of Assessments Tax dues



1.Collector 1 1,71,13,195



2.Police 40 1,53,32,734



3.Income-Tax 1 19,02,240



4.Zilla Parishad 16 3,12,97,463



5.Roads and Buildings 16 2,25,00,693





