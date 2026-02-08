State Braces For 18,000 MW Summer Power Demand

HYDERABAD: Telangana’s electricity demand is rising steadily with the end of winter, and officials expect the summer peak to cross 18,000 MW, surpassing last year’s record of 17,162 MW set on March 20.

In late January, during the early Rabi season, consumption touched 16,048 MW, up from 15,205 MW in the same period last year. Within GHMC limits under the southern discom (TDSPDCL), demand hit 3,489 MW compared to 3,034 MW last year. Across the discom’s jurisdiction, usage rose to 10,389 MW, against 9,589 MW previously.

TGSPDCL chairman and managing director Musharraf Faruqui said Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had directed officials to strengthen infrastructure for uninterrupted supply. “We hold regular reviews with engineers to monitor high-load transformers and feeders. If loads exceed 80 per cent capacity, we augment them immediately,” he said.

To meet rising needs, the government is upgrading the 33/11 kV distribution network, with over 90 per cent of works completed in southern discom limits.

In the rural zone spanning 10 circles including Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, and Siddipet, 90 per cent of upgrades are done on 257 feeders (11 kV), 63 feeders (33 kV), 184 power transformers, and 3,064 distribution transformers. Seventy substations have been identified for expansion.

Rangareddy zone, covering Cyberabad, Rajendranagar, and Saroornagar, has seen 20–25 per cent annual demand growth, far above the statewide average of 10–12 per cent. Works are in final stages for 147 feeders (11 kV), 56 feeders (33 kV), 71 power transformers, and 965 distribution transformers.

In the Medchal zone, covering Hayathnagar, Medchal, and Sangareddy, upgrades are complete on 101 feeders (11 kV), 7 feeders (33 kV), 36 power transformers, and 297 distribution transformers.

Overall, the southern discom has bolstered capacity with 495 feeders (11 kV), 60 feeders (33 kV), 336 power transformers, and 4,952 distribution transformers. These upgrades step down high-voltage power for local delivery, ensuring stable supply to consumers even at peak times.