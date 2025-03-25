State begins drafting Mega Master Plan, says Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad:The state government has initiated the process of drafting a comprehensive Mega Master Plan-2050 aimed at transforming the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR) into a world-class global city.

IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu made this announcement during a debate on demands for grants for municipal administration and urban development (MAUD), IT and industries departments in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.



Highlighting the government’s vision, Sridhar Babu said the Congress government has already expanded the jurisdiction of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) from 7,257 sq. km to 10,472 sq. km. He said HMDA has been tasked with preparing sectoral plans to drive the HMR master plan forward.



The master plan, he noted, will be the cornerstone of Hyderabad’s long-term growth, incorporating infrastructure upgrades, urban mobility, sustainable development, and economic expansion. “This is a blueprint for the future — to shape Hyderabad into a global city,” Sridhar Babu said.



Listing the Congress government’s urban development achievements over the last 15 months, Sridhar Babu spotlighted several mega projects including Musi River Rejuvenation Project, Future City, Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (RRR), Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2, Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) Project.



The H-CITI project, with a budget of `7,032 crore, aims to decongest traffic and modernise city infrastructure through road widening, construction of flyovers and underpasses, and upgrades to stormwater drainage systems, Sridhar Babu said.



The minister also showcased the state’s achievements in attracting investments across key sectors during the Congress regime from December 2023 to March 2025. Telangana secured `2.9 lakh crore in total investments, creating 91,000 employment opportunities.



He said the state government secured `40,000 crore investments during WEF Davos summit in 2023, the US and South Korea tours `34,500 crore, Singapore tour `4,500 crore, WEF Davos 2025 summit `1.78 lakh crore.



He said the government had cleared 2,332 projects, which resulted in `23,608 crore investment and 64,920 jobs.



Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad now hosts 20 per cent of India’s GCCs of which 70 new GCCs were established in the past year. “Major expansions were from Microsoft, Cognizant, HCL, Infosys, and Wipro," he said.

In the life sciences sector, more than 140 new projects worth `36,000 crore were cleared. Genome Valley expansion in 200-acres, Green Pharma City attracted `10,705 crore in investments from 17 companies and data centres attracted `1 lakh crore investments from Amazon, Microsoft, STT, Tillman Holdingsm, he said.

In the manufacturing sector, key investments were from Hyundai, Premier Energies, Lenskart, JSW, and Tata-Safran. Major projects include NIMZ Zaheerabad in 3,400 acres and `2,500 crore investment and setting up industrial corridors along the Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway



Sridhar Babu said that these initiatives, along with the Master Plan-2050, represent the Congress government’s commitment to positioning Hyderabad as a leader in sustainable urban development and global economic competitiveness.