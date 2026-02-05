State Allotted Rs 17,000 Crore for Urban Development in 2 Years

Hyderabad: The state government has allocated nearly `17,000 crore for the development of cities and towns within two years of assuming office, setting a record in urban spending, official sources said on Thursday.

A total of `17,472.22 crore has been released to 130 municipalities under various schemes, enabling the execution of 3,994 development works.The funds have been utilised for the construction and improvement of roads, flood management and control works, prevention of pollution in tanks, provision of basic amenities in colonies and bastis, development of public parks, and strengthening of water supply and sewerage systems.

Since coming to power in December 2023, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, overseeing the municipal administration department, has undertaken key reforms to improve ease of administration, ensure uniform development of towns, enhance civic services, and strengthen monitoring mechanisms.

With a long-term vision of developing all cities and towns on the lines of Hyderabad, the Chief Minister personally initiated the preparation of future-oriented development plans.

In the past, during the BRS regime, delays in releasing the state’s share of funds had stalled several development works. With the Congress government now releasing the state share promptly, long-pending projects have begun at the ground level, sources said.

Under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, the government completed the required key reforms, making Telangana eligible to receive `1,698 crore as reform-linked assistance. Of the total `17,472.22 crore allocated over two years, `9,387.11 crore was released from the Urban Infrastructure Development Fund for 2,374 works in 130 municipalities.

Under the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Authority scheme, `1,896.96 crore was sanctioned for 1,166 works in 85 municipalities. Transfer duty funds amounting to `462.19 crore were released to 110 municipalities.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, `462.19 crore was allocated for 347 works in 236 municipalities, including a state share of `286.20 crore and a central share of `175.99 crore. Additionally, `4,729.69 crore was released under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) for 107 works in 109 municipalities.