Start Land Acquisition for Industrial Parks: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad:Minister for IT and industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu on Tuesday asked officials to begin land acquisition for establishing mini-industrial parks in all Assembly constituencies for women self-help groups (SHGs). He emphasised that each park should have 2 to 3 acres of land. Two-storey buildings should be constructed to provide plug-and-play facilities for 30 to 50 SHGs.

Taking part in a meeting of SHGs, Sridhar Babu asked officials to create a roadmap to increase the number of SHGs from 6.4 million to 7.5 million and suggested exploring new avenues for expansion.



He said empowering women as entrepreneurs is achievable, but the real challenge is marketing their products. To tackle this, he recommended appointing a supply chain consultant, if necessary. The minister also stressed the importance of capacity-building to enhance the skills of women in SHGs and encouraged widespread display of 'Saras' product exhibitions across all districts.

