A Galaxy of Icons at Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) 2025

Hyderabad: Under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri A. Revanth Reddy, the city of Hyderabad is all set to witness a historic celebration of artistic excellence with the second edition of the Telangana Gaddar Film Awards (TGFA) 2025. Taking place tomorrow, March 19, 2026, at the HITEX Convention Centre, the awards will bring together the most legendary icons of Indian cinema and the visionary leaders of the state to celebrate the spirit of Telugu Excellence.

A profound tribute to cinema, culture, and the people’s voice, the TGFA serves as the state's highest cinematic honour. The ceremony is dedicated to recognizing outstanding achievements across Cinema, Theatre, and Television, with a specific focus on promoting regional storytelling and encouraging the technicians who are the true backbone of the industry.

The Masters of Ceremonies, the energy of the night will be steered by the industry’s most charismatic voices:

TGFA Red Carpet Hosts: The vibrant and witty Nikhil Vijayendra alongside the graceful and articulate Doulath Sulthana, welcoming the stars to the grandest stage in Telangana.

TGFA 2026 Main Awards Hosts: The night will be led by the ‘Queen of Small Screen’ Suma Kanakala, whose wit is legendary, and the immensely popular ‘King of Anchors’ Pradeep Machiraju, ensuring an evening of high-octane entertainment and seamless flow.

The TGFA 2025 stage will come alive with a curated blend of cinematic glamour and cultural heritage, a spectacular showcase of performances & acts

The Tribute Act: The mesmerising ‘Ismart Beauty’ Nidhhi Agerwal will grace the stage with a soulful tribute performance.

The Global Sensation, International dance icons and AGT champions, V Unbeatable are set to electrify the audience with their gravity-defying choreography.

Adding the Cultural Soul is the acclaimed Vanaja Uday Dance Group will present a profound cultural dance act, celebrating the traditional roots of Telangana, followed by a high-energy Nama Dance Performance.

The Musical Titans: A rare musical treat awaits as the ‘Melody Queen’ Shreya Ghoshal, the ‘Rockstar’ DSP (Devi Sri Prasad), and the ‘Folk Sensation’ Mangli take the stage for power-packed live acts.

A Galaxy of Titans who will be attending are Megastar Chiranjeevi and Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, King Nagarjuna Akkineni, The Charming Star Naga Chaitanya, national crush of India Rashmika Mandanna, People’s Queen Khushbu Sundar, Sahaja Nati Jayasudha, The Timeless Madhuri Dixit Nene, The effortlessly elegant Sobhita Dhulipala, Indian Cinema’s Most Adorable Power Couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, The stunning Esha Gupta alongside several luminaries from the national and regional film fraternity, government dignitaries and key partners.