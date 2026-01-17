Star Maker Single Screen Theatres Run In Losses

However, single screen theatres are now facing an existential crisis. Once the backbone of the exhibition sector, they are steadily disappearing, unable to compete with multiplex chains. Theatre owners lament that while producers and star actors continue to earn huge revenues, single-screen operators are left with minimal earnings and mounting expenses.

The owners point out that there is little to no government support in the form of tax exemptions or power tariff subsidies. Rising ticket prices have further alienated lower income audiences, traditionally the core patrons of single-screen theatres.

Film analyst G.K. Mohan said operating a single screen theatre today is more of a social service than a business. “Those running single screens are preserving cinema as an art form. Properties worth crores are yielding negligible returns. Many owners continue operations only to uphold the legacy started by their parents. In an era dominated by multiplex chains with multiple screens, producers naturally prefer them for wider releases,” he said.

A decade ago, the two Telugu states together had nearly 3,500 single screen theatres. That number has now fallen to around 1,650, with Telangana accounting for only about 450. The once famous RTC Crossroads stretch in Hyderabad, which housed a cluster of iconic theatres, has seen several single screens converted into shopping malls due to lack of institutional support.

Echoing similar concerns, the owner of Devi 70mm and Sudarshan 35mm theatres said no relief was extended to single screens even during the Covid-19 lockdown period. “There were no exemptions or special measures to help us survive. Even film federations have failed to raise our issues or take a firm stand,” he said.

In May 2024, several single screen theatres were forced to shut down temporarily due to a lack of viable film releases. Theatre owners said the daily operational cost ranges between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 in small towns and ₹15,000 to ₹18,000 in cities, while daily earnings often hover at just ₹4,000 to ₹5,000.

Theatre Owners’ Association leader Vijayender Reddy said single screen theatres remain the most affordable entertainment option for the lower income population, with ticket prices ranging from ₹50 to ₹100. “These theatres offer a unique collective viewing experience that multiplexes cannot replicate,” he said.

He also opposed recent ticket price hikes for the first few days of film releases. “Earlier, ticket prices remained uniform for all films. Any hike required approval from the district collector. Now, producers are directly obtaining permissions from the Secretariat, sidelining theatre owners,” he said.

He urged the government and the film industry to work together to save single screen theatres by providing subsidies, regulating ticket hikes and extending institutional support to ensure their survival.