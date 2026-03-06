Justice Renuka Yara of the Telangana High Court suspended a seizure notice issued against Nani Mini Hospital in Medchal after criminal proceedings against a doctor alleged to have practised without an MBBS qualification were earlier quashed. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by the hospital challenging the seizure notice issued on July 29, 2025, by the district medical and health officer (DMHO). The petitioner sought a declaration that the sealing of the hospital and the failure of the authorities to re-open the premises were illegal, arbitrary and violate the provisions of the Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act, 2010. It was pointed out that a complaint was lodged before the Suraram police alleging that one Kommu Venkateshan, who allegedly did not possess an MBBS qualification, was practising as a doctor at the hospital. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered and a chargesheet was filed before the Judicial Magistrate at Medchal. Subsequently, the DMHO inspected the hospital premises and issued a seizure notice, resulting in the sealing of the establishment. The petitioner contended that the High Court quashed the criminal proceedings arising out of the FIR and the chargesheet. The judge observed that the very basis for the seizure notice required reconsideration. Accordingly, the court suspended the seizure notice and issued notice to the commissioner of health and family welfare and other respondent authorities, directing them to file their responses.

Status quo ordered on solar plant land

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court ordered status quo and stayed further proceedings on a notice issued by revenue authorities concerning land on which a solar plant has been established in Narayanpet district. The judge was hearing a writ petition filed by Tri Solar Private Limited challenging a notice issued by the tahsildar in respect of land admeasuring about 19 acres situated at Mandipalli in Dhanwada mandal. According to the petitioner, the company purchased the land and established a solar plant after obtaining certification from the tahsildar stating that the property did not fall under inam, ceiling, Bhoodan or Waqf categories. Despite this certification and the establishment of the plant, the tahsildar issued the impugned notice without specifying the nature of the alleged violation or the classification of the land. During the hearing, the judge questioned the petitioner why it had approached the High Court without responding to the notice. Counsel for the petitioner submitted that a detailed reply had been filed addressing all the issues raised and argued that the notice itself lacked material particulars regarding the land. Justice Vijaysen Reddy directed that status quo be maintained until the next date of hearing and directed that the Bhoodan Board be impleaded as a party in the matter and posted the case for further hearing.