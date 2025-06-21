Stampede-Like Chaos at Gachibowli Stadium During International Yoga Day Event
Hyderabad: A stampede-like situation unfolded at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad during International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday.
According to reports, the incident occurred near Gate 2, where breakfast was being distributed to participants, resulting in a female medical student from Gandhi Medical College losing consciousness. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.
