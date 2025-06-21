 Top
Home » Southern States » Telangana

Stampede-Like Chaos at Gachibowli Stadium During International Yoga Day Event

Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 Jun 2025 11:34 AM IST

The incident occurred near Gate 2, where breakfast was being distributed to participants.

Stampede-Like Chaos at Gachibowli Stadium During International Yoga Day Event
x
Yoga Event at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A stampede-like situation unfolded at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad during International Yoga Day celebrations on Saturday.

According to reports, the incident occurred near Gate 2, where breakfast was being distributed to participants, resulting in a female medical student from Gandhi Medical College losing consciousness. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. Further details are awaited.



International Yoga Day hyderabad news gachibowli stadium 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X