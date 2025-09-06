Stampede In Urea Queue; 2 Women Farmers Faint In Warangal

WARANGAL: Two separate incidents of stampede and chaos caused two women farmers to faint and unrest among hundreds of farmers due to the disorganised distribution system of urea in Mahbubabad and Warangal districts on Saturday.

In the first incident at Narsampet Cooperative Society in Warangal, a large number of farmers, many of them women, began queuing from 6 am to get the fertiliser bags. When the distribution started, all of a sudden, farmers surged towards the counter, resulted in stampede, causing two women farmers to faint.

The police personnel who were deployed there provided first aid to one of them, while the other woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Later, agricultural and police officials managed the crowd to resume the distribution.

In the second incident in Mahabubabad district’s Nellikuduru mandal, farmers gathered at the Agro Farmers Service Centre early in the morning. Unable to handle the crowd, the shop owner redirected them to a nearby Rythu Vedika. When the situation worsened, he climbed a mound, announced token distribution from there. However, he soon lost control as farmers surged forward. In frustration, he threw the tokens in the air and abandoned the crowd.

Enraged by the owner’s actions, the farmers, who had brought their Aadhaar cards and passbooks as required, expressed their strong disapproval of the chaotic and disrespectful way the area tokens were distributed. They demanded an organised and orderly distribution of the fertiliser.