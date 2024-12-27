Stampede Case: Bhaskar Likely to File Petition to Withdraw His Complaint

Hyderabad: In a new twist to the Sandhya theatre stampede case, the complainant Bhaskar is likely to withdraw his complaint by filing a petition before the court. However, police officials said that they would file a charge sheet in connection with the case framing charges against actor Allu Arjun and others.

Bhaskar’s wife Revati, who died on the spot, and their son, who is battling for life in a private hospital, were victims of the stampede that broke out after Arjun arrived at the theatre for his Pushpa-2 premiere show.

Based on a complaint lodged by Bhaskar, police registered cases against Arjun, the theatre management, bouncers and others.

In the initial days after Arjun’s arrest, Bhaskar had expressed his willingness to withdraw the case. Since the, Tollywood actors have paid `2 crore to Bhaskar as compensation for the tragedy. It must be noted that the film fraternity has also promised a job and other facilities to the victim's family.

However, police officials said that there was no scope for withdrawing the complaints and they would fight it out legally. They clarified that a provision to withdraw complaints can only happen when a case involves compoundable offences such as minor injuries and fractures. In this case, a woman has died and a minor has sustained grievous injuries, they said.

Meanwhile, legal experts opined that the police will probe and file a charge sheet before the court in connection with the incident.

But the eventual outcome will depend on how firm the complainant and witnesses stand on their statements during the trial. If they turn hostile, the case may be disposed of by the court, the experts reasoned.

Not possible when a victim dies: Police