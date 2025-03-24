Stalked by stranger, woman jumps from moving MMTS train; sustains injuries

Hyderabad:Trying to escape a sexual assault, a 22-year-old woman jumped from a running MMTS train on Saturday evening and sustained injuries to her head and face.

The woman had come to Secunderabad on March 22 to get her mobile phone repaired. While heading back home, she boarded the ladies coach of the Telapur-Medchal MMTS train at 7.15 pm from platform 10 of Secunderabad station.



After two women passengers deboarded at the Alwal station around 8.15 pm, an unknown man began to harass her. Aged around 25 years, the accused was described by the victim as slim and dark in appearance, wearing a checkered shirt and shorts.



Despite repeatedly refusing to engage with him, the woman had difficulty avoiding him as he was trying to force himself on her, after which she jumped from the train near Kompally. She sustained injuries on the head, chin, right hand and waist.



Locals dialled 108 and she was brought to Gandhi Hospital for treatment at around 10 pm.



“She was conscious but not coherent and in a confused state. She was admitted to the neurosurgery department with poly-trauma and altered sensorium. Her CT scan, ECG and abdomen ultrasound are normal. She was referred to orthopaedics, plastic surgery and gynaecology,” said Dr Ch. Rajkumari, medical superintendent, Gandhi Hospital.



“When she was brought to us, she did not complain of sexual assault or harassment. She was being treated only for injuries caused by jumping from the train. Now, the gynaecologist has attended and taken some samples,” the superintendent said.



According to the Railways SP, Chandana Deepthi, the girl was sexually harassed.



“The boy was asking for sexual favours and was constantly annoying her. Despite refusing to engage, he continued to harass her. She jumped from the train to avoid the situation turning worse,” she said. In her statement to the police, she said that she could identify the person if she saw him again.



With several political leaders visiting and the issue taking political colour, the hospital enhanced security and did not allow anyone to meet the patient.



After an interaction with BJP Mahila Morcha state president Shilpa Reddy, the girl, who is a native of Anantapur, was shifted to a private hospital at around 4.30 pm. “The incident shows lack of safety for women in the state,” Reddy said.



Due to tight security, Deccan Chronicle could only meet the girl briefly. She had swollen face, mandibular fracture (broken jaw) and small injuries on limbs. She was able to speak with some difficulty but seemed completely responsive.



“I came to Secunderabad to repair my mobile phone. It took some time. I took the 7.30 pm train from Secunderabad station. As other women were there in the compartment, I did not see the boy at that time. Around 8.30 pm, other women passengers got down near Alwal and that is when the boy started coming near me,” the girl told Deccan Chronicle.