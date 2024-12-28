Stalemate at NSP Over CRPF Withdrawal

Nalgonda: The suspension of the withdrawal of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) security at the Nagarjunasagar Project continued on Saturday, despite prior approval from the governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) had ordered the withdrawal of CRPF security, which was deployed after a clash between police and officials from both states during the 2003 Telangana Assembly elections. Separate CRPF teams have since been guarding both sides of the project, one in Telangana and the other in Andhra Pradesh.

As per KRMB instructions, CRPF personnel on the Telangana side were withdrawn on Saturday morning, and the Special Protection Force (SPF) was deployed in their place. However, by evening, Telangana officials recalled the CRPF personnel after Andhra Pradesh failed to comply with KRMB's order. The CRPF returned to the project by 8.30 pm for redeployment.

Prior to the CRPF's deployment, the dam’s security was managed by SPF personnel from both states. Andhra Pradesh’s SPF guarded gates 1 to 13, while Telangana’s SPF managed gates 14 to 26.

The stalemate over the CRPF withdrawal persisted late into the night, with officials from both states reportedly holding phone discussions to resolve the issue.