Staff JAC demands OPS

Hyderabad:Telangana Employees JAC chairman V. Latchi Reddy has sought an early decision on the pending five DA (dearness allowances) instalments, in the Cabinet meeting scheduled for October 26. The union also asked for the introduction of a cashless health scheme for employees.

Addressing a meeting of the deputy collectors association, he said, “The government should render justice to the employees suffering due to GO 317. We have discussed the cabinet sub-committee report, the contributory pension scheme (CPS) and the new health scheme. We thank the government for forming the cabinet sub-committee on CPS and its submission of the report. The government should replace the CPS with the old pension system (OPS).”

Those who participated in the meeting include deputy collector’s association state general secretary K. Ramakrishna, Dr G. Nirmala, Darshan Goud and Ravi Kumar, among others.

