St. Andrew’s Orthodox Church to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

All Malayalam congregations of Hyderabad and Secunderabad associated with the church are preparing for the milestone. Elders explained that Syrian Christian worship in Hyderabad began 75 years ago, although the original church itself, known then as the Scottish Church, has stood on the same premises for 165 years. Built in colonial architectural style, it served as a major place of worship for British soldiers stationed in Secunderabad.

Hyderabad: A Scottish church built in 1865 by the British as a place of worship has, over the years, become a spiritual centre for Malayalis living in the twin cities. St Andrew’s Orthodox Valiyapally, Secunderabad, will celebrate 75 years of Orthodox worship this year, marking the establishment of the parish in 1951. The year-long Platinum Jubilee celebrations will begin this Sunday.

File pic of the Scottish church built in 1865 in Secunderabad.

After Independence, the church was taken over by the Government of India and entrusted to the Syrian Christian community.

The old structure was later demolished, and a new church was consecrated in March 2005. During the consecration, holy relics of St. Gregorios of Parumala and St. Dionysius of Vattasseril were installed.

Church leaders said the Platinum Jubilee is both a celebration of the parish’s journey and a tribute to its enduring legacy of ecumenism and faith.

Secretary Robin Wilson noted that the Jubilee inauguration on Sunday coincides with the Feast of St Andrew. “The church is visited by thousands of Malayalis in the twin cities. Many nursing students and staff from Kerala worship here during their time in Hyderabad,” he said.

The year-long celebrations will feature ecumenical and charitable programmes including medical and blood donation camps, a youth sports meet, a musical evening featuring Malayalam congregations of both cities, and various community service initiatives.

The Jubilee theme, “Ecumenism and Charity,” reflects the foundations of St Andrew’s Orthodox Church.

Vicar Rev Fr Bino Samuel said the historic church was initially attended by families of English soldiers in the Secunderabad Cantonment. On March 5, 1948, it was formally handed over to the United Malayalam Congregation, bringing together members of the Mar Thoma, Orthodox and CSI churches.

The Orthodox Church Parish was established in 1951, with Rev Fr K.K. Mathews, later His Grace Mathews Mar Barnabas Metropolitan, serving as the first vicar. The St Andrew’s Society was formed in 1955, followed by further expansions in 1958.