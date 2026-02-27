SSCL Urged To Join CBM Auction

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) may soon explore vast coal bed methane (CBM) resources in its region. Senior officials of the Union ministry of petroleum and natural gas met SCCL CMD Dr Buddhaprakash Jyoti at Singareni Bhavan on Friday evening and urged the company to participate in an upcoming auction for three major CBM blocks in the Singareni area.

The blocks span six districts and together hold about 19 billion cubic metres (bcm) of methane gas. One block covers Mancherial, Peddapalli and Komaram Bheem districts with 5 bcm, another lies fully in Bhadradri Kothagudem with 2 bcm, while the third covers Bhadradri Kothagudem and Mulugu districts with 12 bcm.

Officials said the blocks were identified nationwide, including in the Pranahita-Godavari valley, and described the move as a step towards energy self-reliance under the “Viksit Bharat-2047” vision. SCCL stated it will examine the proposal and make a decision soon. Additional director general Sachiv Kumar and other ministry officials attended the meeting.