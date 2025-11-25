SSC Student Dies By Suicide In Nizamabad

ADILABAD: A student studying SSC died by suicide in the premises of the minority residential school in Chandur mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district on Monday. His parents demanded that the state government order an inquiry into the death while staging a protest in the school.

The student took the extreme step when other students were asleep at night. Leaders and members of various students' unions staged a protest in front of the hostel and demanded financial assistance for the family of the deceased and action against the negligence of staff.



