SSC Revised Schedule Draws Flak from Schools, Unions

Hyderabad:With SSC pre‑final examinations concluding, focus has shifted to the school education department’s preparation schedule released on February 17 to regulate long gaps between public exam papers. The plan prescribes structured revision sessions, daily practice tests, immediate evaluation and categorisation of students based on performance.

School managements and teachers’ unions question its feasibility. Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA) president S. Madhusudhan Sadula said the long breaks would disturb exam rhythm. “Gap period, this is a disaster. Children will face unknown levels of stress, while others may not take this seriously at all. Students who study last minute stand to lose out,” he said, adding that attendance falls once hall tickets are distributed. TRSMA plans to meet the Chief Minister on February 26 and pursue legal options.



The plan requires schools to group students as likely to pass, average and not likely to pass. A. Shiva, an SSC student, said such segregation affects confidence. “If they put us in a ‘not likely to pass’ group, it affects confidence. Extra help is good, but students should not feel labelled,” he said.



Teachers’ unions raised practical concerns. Chava Ravi, president of the Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation, said students are unlikely to attend gap‑day sessions and teachers are already burdened. Ashoke, a government high school teacher, said structured revision is sound in principle but attendance is unpredictable. Raju Rudra added that immediate evaluation during exam duty stretches staff. “The model will work only if there is realistic monitoring and manageable workload,” he said.