SSC Paper ‘Leaked’ 30 Minutes After Exam Began

Hyderabad: Fresh concerns have been raised around SSC exams after the latest incident in Nizamabad on Wednesday, where papers circulated on social media after the exam began, and nine officials were suspended across multiple centres.

“This was not really a paper leak. It was an invigilator who took a photograph of the question paper and circulated it around 12.30 pm,” said Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, director of school education.

The incident followed a familiar pattern. Past cases across the state show papers being photographed inside exam halls and shared through messaging platforms shortly after the start of the exam.

Teachers’ unions said the immediate response often places the burden on all staff, including those not involved. Chava Ravi, state president, Telangana State United Teachers’ Federation, said teachers on exam duty are now working under heightened scrutiny.

He said such incidents create unnecessary pressure on students and on teachers who are conducting exams properly. Even when only a few individuals are responsible, suspicion extends to everyone involved in the process, he added.

Ravi said, “District authorities need to give invigilators the confidence to carry out their duties without fear while maintaining strict checks.” He said stronger security and clearer safeguards are necessary to control malpractice, alongside action against those found responsible.

Parents said the issue goes beyond one incident. Venkat Sainath, a parent and education activist, said, “If a violation of this scale is confirmed, students may have to face the burden of writing the paper again. How can invigilators be so careless, and the incident cannot be dismissed as a minor lapse?”

Sainath also said parents need assurance that such lapses will not recur and described the episode as a failure of command and control. Similar incidents have appeared every few years, he said, adding that the system still lacks adequate safeguards even as boards like CBSE and ICSE complete their exams without such disruptions.

Paper leaks

2018 - Multiple teachers were allegedly involved in sharing question papers on WhatsApp before the exam began.

2023 - In Vikarabad, an invigilator was arrested after a paper was circulated minutes into the exam, while others were suspended.

In Warangal, a Hindi question paper was shared while the exam was in progress, leading to arrests and departmental action.

2025 - A case in Nalgonda involved two teachers and others in circulating a question paper.