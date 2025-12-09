SSC Exams Scheduled from March 14 to April 16

HYDERABAD: The SSC Public Examinations will be held from March 14 to April 16 next, as per the time table released on Tuesday. The exams shall be conducted strictly in accordance with the time-table, notwithstanding any declaration of public holiday or general holiday in respect of any of the scheduled dates, the note said.

First Language papers open the schedule on March 14. Group A runs from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, followed by the composite papers. Second Language is on March 18 and the Third language is listed for March 23 in the same time slot.

Mathematics is scheduled for March 28, Physical Science on April 2 and Biological Science on April 7. Social Studies follows that scheduled on April 13.

OSSC candidates will write Main Language Paper I on April 15. SSC Vocational Course Theory is on the same day and OSSC Main Language Paper II brings the examinations to a close on April 16.

The SSC Board started, “Part B (Objective Paper) must be answered only in the permitted time: last 30 minutes for all subjects except English and Science; last 15 minutes for Physical Science and Biological Science; along with Part A for English.”

Students were reminded to check their question papers before writing. They also said that “the performance of candidates who answer a wrong Question Paper or wrong combination will be cancelled,” and only the paper authorised on the hall ticket should be attempted.

A warning was also issued against appearing at any centre other than the allotted one, as this would cancel the candidate’s performance.