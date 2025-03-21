SSC exams register 99.5 per cent attendance in Hyderabad on first day

Hyderabad: The SSC public examinations, which commenced on Friday, registered 99.5 per cent attendance in Hyderabad with 73,695 students appearing for the exam out of 74,058 students on the first day, according to the District Education Officer (DEO).

In the daily situation report, the DEO said that 362 students remained absent. Hyderabad district Collector Anudeep Durishetty, who made a surprise inspection of an examination centre at Vijayanagar Colony, asked officials and the police to be on high alert till the completion of the exams.

He said the boys and girls students must be allowed only after checking them thoroughly at the main gate of each centre and instructed officials to ensure basic amenities especially drinking water to students appearing for the exam.

He asked officials concerned to conduct the examination in an error-free manner. To ensure proper conduct of examinations, district level observers visited five centres, while the DEO four centres and flying squads visited 88 centres.