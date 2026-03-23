SSC Exams Record 99.68% Attendance in Telangana

Hyderabad: Attendance remained high on Day 3 of the SSC Public Examinations 2026, with 99.68 per cent of students appearing for the Third Language paper across Telangana.

Of 5,18,012 registered candidates, 5,16,362 appeared, while 1,650 were absent. Regular candidates recorded 99.74 per cent attendance, with 5,15,764 present out of 5,17,118. Private candidates showed 66.89 per cent attendance, with 598 appearing out of 894.

The examination was conducted across 2,676 centres in the state. Flying squads and higher officials visited 1,560 centres to monitor the process. Authorities also reported smooth conduct, with no cases of malpractice, disturbances, or negligence by staff.