SSC exams conclude without any disruptions

HYDERABAD: Approximately five lakh students appeared for their final SSC exam paper on Wednesday across Telangana. But even as this year’s exams were wrapped up without any major disruption, thousands of teachers across the state are still waiting to be paid for evaluation work they did last year.

“Around ₹6,000 to ₹11,000 remains unpaid to each evaluator,” said R. Venkateshwarlu, state president of the Telangana United Teachers’ Federation. “Across Telangana, there are around 35 spot evaluation centres, each with over a thousand teachers. None of them has received their payment for last year’s evaluation work,” he said.

The next round of evaluation begins on April 7, but many teachers say that their morale is pretty low.

“I was the chief examiner last year and haven’t been paid till now,” said Nukala Narsingrao, who has been evaluating SSC papers for over ten years now.

“At least 50 to 60 of my colleagues are in the same situation. We’ve submitted written requests thrice to the district education office and even met officials in person. Each time, we would be assured of getting the money. This has been going on for the past two or three years,” he said.

Officials say that the delay stems from administrative bottlenecks.

“We’re waiting for approval from the finance department,” said R. Rohini, DEO of Hyderabad.

According to the directorate of government examinations, 4,96,470 regular candidates wrote the social studies paper making the attendance at 99.75 per cent. Though, there were no instances of malpractice or staff negligence on the last day, reports of irregularities in districts like Nalgonda surfaced this year.

Of the 648 private candidates listed for the social studies paper, 429 were appeared for the exam.