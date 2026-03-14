SSC Exams Commence in Hassle-Free Manner in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The SSC annual examinations commenced in a hassle-free manner in Hyderabad. The exams that started on March 14 would continue till April 16.

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements for successful conduct of the SSC examinations. As many as 74,371 regular students from 1433 schools were expected to appear for the examinations. Among them, 37,982 are boys and 36,389 are girls. Authorities have set up 362 examination centers for students. Around 4094 students who earlier failed are also appearing for the exam.To conduct the examinations smoothly, the administration has appointed 362 Chief Superintendents, 362 Departmental Officers, 14 Flying Squad teams, and 3,983 Invigilators. Over 284 permanent CCTV cameras are installed in the Chief Superintendent (CS) rooms at exam centers.Temporary CCTV cameras have been installed at the remaining 78 centers. The sealed question paper covers will be opened under CCTV surveillance before distributing them to students. Officials have arranged facilities at all examination centers to ensure that students face no inconvenience.Drinking water, chairs and benches, toilets, medical facilities and fans were provided. Police security was also deployed to ensure the examinations are conducted peacefully and transparently.