Telangana: SSC Exams Begin On Saturday

HYDERABAD: The SSC public examinations begin on Saturday across Telangana, with more than 5.2 lakh students appearing at 2,676 centres. Authorities have arranged security, transport and medical support for the month-long schedule, which runs until April 16.

Education officials have issued detailed instructions and set up centres across the state, while counsellors from Tele-MANAS have urged families to balance preparation with emotional support.

“Seeing their parents’ worry and pressure, children feel even more stressed,” said P. Jawaharlal Nehru, senior psychologist at Tele-MANAS Telangana. “Parents should be the strongest source of support.”

His advisory asks families to keep preparation practical and calm, helping children plan study schedules and offering steady encouragement. “Children are not robots. There will always be differences between expectations and actual performance. Accept that,” he said.

Addressing students directly, he added: “This is another examination like any other you have written before. The only difference is that it is at a new place. Do not panic.” He advised reading the paper fully, allocating time carefully and leaving minutes at the end to check answers.

Presentation, he said, matters. Students should not rush into writing, and should leave centres calmly without lengthy post-exam discussions. He also urged them to eat nutritious food, stay hydrated, sleep for eight hours and follow their own study timetable. Those feeling anxious can seek help through the Tele-MANAS helpline at 14416, available round the clock.

He returned to families with a reminder: “Explain that success has many meanings and there are many opportunities in life. Most importantly, reassure children that your love for them is not connected to their exam results.”

Examinations will run daily from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm. Students must reach centres by 8.30 am; entry closes at 9.35 am with a five-minute grace period. Police bandobast will be in place, with Section 163 of the BNSS enforced around venues. Xerox centres nearby will remain closed during papers. The department has deployed 144 flying squads and sitting squads at sensitive centres.

TSRTC will operate additional buses. Centres will provide drinking water, lighting, fans and basic facilities, with an ANM present carrying ORS and medicines. A 24×7 control room has also been opened.

Tips from Tele-MANAS psychologist P. Jawaharlal Nehru

For parents:

· Stay calm around your child, your anxiety often becomes their stress.

· Encourage them while they prepare because anger and pressure do not help.

· Do not compare them with other students. Each child has a different pace and ability.

· Marks should not decide your trust in your child. Stand by them even when results fall short.

· Appreciate what they achieve and let them know your love does not depend on exam scores.

For students:

· Reach the exam centre early and settle into your seat calmly.

· Read the question paper fully before writing and plan time for each answer.

· Write clearly with headings and organised answers. Presentation matters.

· After the exam, leave the centre peacefully and avoid long discussions about the paper.

· Sleep well, eat simple food and follow your own time-table.

Tele MANAS provides free, confidential, and professional mental health support through its toll-free helpline numbers 14416 and 800-891-4416 which is available 24/7.

Support available for students who feel stressed or anxious during the exam period.

What you need to know for SSC exams

· Reach the exam centre by 8.30 am. Entry closes at 9.35 am.

· Carry your hall ticket, pens, pencil, and scale.

· Mobile phones, calculators, smart watches and other electronic devices are not allowed.

· Do not write your name or hall ticket number anywhere except in the designated spaces on the booklet and OMR sheet.

· Water and other essentials will be available at the centre along with medical support including ANM staff with ORS and medicines.

· TSRTC buses will run additional trips so students reach centres on time.