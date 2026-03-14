SSC Examinations Begin, First Day Passes Peacefully in Erstwhile Adilabad Dist

ADILABAD: District collectors on Saturday inspected SSC examination centres on the first day and instructed invigilators to ensure that students write the exams in a peaceful atmosphere.

Adilabad collector Rajarshi Shah inspected examination centres at Saraswati Shishu Mandir in Old Housing Board Colony and Government High School-II at Vinayak Chowk in Adilabad town. He enquired about the facilities provided to students appearing for the examinations.

The collector directed invigilators to ensure that students write the exams without pressure and said the examinations were conducted peacefully on the first day.

Nirmal collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected the examination centre at the Government Girls High School in Somawarpet. She reviewed the number of students appearing for the exam and checked for any absentees.

She said elaborate arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the examinations in the district.

SSC examinations were also held peacefully in Mancherial and Komaram Bheem Asifabad districts, where mandal education officers and other officials inspected examination centres.