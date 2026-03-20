SSC Exam Likely To Be Scrapped, Says Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday said the state government is considering scrapping the SSC Public Examinations for class 10 and aligning changes in the education policy with the National Education Policy 2020.

Speaking informally to media persons, he said the government is preparing an education framework enabling students to pursue schooling from pre-primary to Class 12 within a single institution by merging the SSC Board and the Board of Intermediate Education into one body.

He clarified that the Telangana Education Commission recommendations are not final. A separate committee constituted to study education reforms is yet to submit its report. Any changes will be implemented only after detailed examination, he said.

The Telangana Education Commission stated that it did not recommend cancelling Class X board examinations, but suggested merging the SSC Board and BIE and scrapping Class XI examinations.

The NEP 2020 proposes a 5+3+3+4 structure, with secondary education covering Classes 9 to 12. The first five years will be the foundational phase, which includes three years of preschool and Classes 1 and 2. The preparatory phase will be from Class 3 to Class 5. The middle school will be from Class 6 to Class 8. The secondary school will be from Class 9 to 12.

The proposal to merge boards and remove Class X examinations has drawn mixed responses from parents and academicians, many of whom favoured continuation of Class 10 boards.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle. Madhusudan Saddula, president of the Telangana Recognised School Managements Association, said, "There is no separate board for Intermediate education in the country, except for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand.”

He said the merger could reduce manpower requirements and enable students to focus on Class 12 board examinations, and schools could run Class 12 based on available infrastructure.

Dr E. Prasad Rao, chairman of Parameetha Schools, said, "If the Class 10 exams are removed, Classes 9-12 have to be registered as secondary education.” However, he argued for introducing reforms in Class 10 instead of scrapping it.

Experts said the government should seek views from schools, parents, students and management and provide clear reasons and alternatives before implementing any change.

However, P. Aishwarya, a Class 10 student, said, "The current system is good, and we can complete with basics by class 10 and get to learn about various subjects."