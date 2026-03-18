SSC Exam Held Smoothly on 2nd Day

HYDERABAD: Attendance stayed near full and there were no reports of malpractice or paper leakage on the second day of the SSC Public Examinations 2026 on Monday, as the second language paper was completed across 2,676 centres under close monitoring by flying squads and senior officials.

According to the directorate of government examinations, 99.73 per cent of candidates attended the exam. Of the 5,17,138 registered, 5,15,738 were present and 1,400 were absent. Regular candidates recorded a higher attendance of 99.75 per cent, and private candidates stood at 33.33 per cent, with 66 of 198 candidates present.

Flying squads and higher officials visited 1,246 centres. Authorities reported no cases of mass copying, no outside disturbances, and no adverse situations from districts. No malpractice cases were booked, and no examination personnel were relieved or suspended for negligence.

Officials confirmed that the exam is conducted smoothly and peacefully in the entire state. Numbers on centre inspections show that nearly half the centres received visits during the day, as checks continued alongside the exam process.