SRSP water released for Rabi crops

Nizamabad:Officials have started releasing 7,873 cusecs of water from the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) into the Kakatiya main canal, Saraswathi canal, and Laxmi canal to safeguard Rabi crops. The reservoir's current water level stands at 1,090.40 feet, just below its full capacity of 1,091 feet, compared to 1,087.20 feet on the same day last year. The reservoir currently holds 78.276 TMC of water, an increase from 67.057 TMC a year ago.

As the lifeline for erstwhile Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, and Warangal districts, SRSP supplies water for agriculture and drinking purposes. Mission Bhagiratha officials are drawing water for drinking needs in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Adilabad, Nirmal, and Jagtial districts.

SRSP superintendent engineer T. Srinivas Rao Gupta urged farmers to use water judiciously and confirmed phased releases for Rabi crops in northern Telangana. Police and revenue officials across districts have been alerted to ensure proper water distribution. From June 1, 2024, to date, SRSP has received 282.317 TMC of inflows and released 211.380 TMC as outflows. The reservoir’s full capacity is 80.5 TMC.