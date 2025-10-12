SRSP Stage-II Will Be Named After Ramreddy Damodar Reddy: CM Revanth

Nalgonda: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday announced that the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) Stage-II will be named after former minister and senior Congress leader Ramreddy Damodar Reddy (RDR), who worked tirelessly to bring Godavari water to the Thungathurthy constituency through the project.

Speaking at the 10th-day ceremony of Ramreddy Damodar Reddy held at Thungathurthy in Suryapet district, the Chief Minister said naming the project as RDR–SRSP Stage-II would be a fitting tribute to the late leader and assured that a government order would be issued within 24 hours. He added that desilting and lining works of SRSP canals would be taken up soon and recalled Damodar Reddy’s pivotal role in the completion of SRSP Stage-I.

Paying tributes to the late leader, Revanth Reddy said the Congress would continue to support his family, as directed by the party high command.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka described Damodar Reddy as a steadfast Congress loyalist who protected the party during difficult times and never left it throughout his political career, calling his life an inspiration for the younger generation.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy urged the Chief Minister to extend political opportunities to Damodar Reddy’s family and to senior Congress leader Sarvotham Reddy.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy noted that Damodar Reddy relentlessly fought for the SRSP Stage-II project, exerting pressure on successive Congress governments to ensure its progress, which eventually provided irrigation to farmers in Thungathurthy.

Roads and buildings minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Nalgonda MP K. Raghuveer Reddy, several MLAs, and Congress leaders also attended the event.