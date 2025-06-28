SRSP Backwaters In Adilabad’s Nirmal Turns Home For Black Bucks In Telangana

ADILABAD: The open grasslands and SRSP backwaters in Nirmal have become a permanent habitat for blackbucks in Telangana.

Wildlife conservationists explain that blackbucks migrate seasonally based on crop availability, food, and water. They prefer open grasslands over forested areas.

In Nirmal district, they are found in the grasslands of Dilawarpur, Lokeshwaram, Narsapur (G), and along the Godavari banks near Basar, as well as the backwaters of the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP). In Adilabad Rural mandal, they inhabit the grasslands of Durganagar and Mavala Haritha Vanam, relying on local tanks for water.

Large herds are commonly seen on the outskirts of Kauta and Salapur villages in Basar mandal; Thipri, Gadchanda, Panchagudi, and Rajura villages in Lokeshwaram; and Themburni and Bansapalli villages in Dilawarpur. They also frequent the SRSP backwaters opposite Nandipet mandal in Nizamabad district.

Villagers report that the blackbuck population has grown significantly along the SRSP backwaters, where the animals often enter nearby agricultural fields. From January to June, they graze openly on the backwater grasslands; during the monsoon, they shelter on islands and in dense “chittadavi” thickets, reappearing once waters recede.

Visitors can observe them leaping in herds and grazing along the SRSP’s banks. S. Venugopal, Task Force FRO of Nirmal, attributes this increase to a sharp decline in poaching. He notes that Nirmal’s grasslands connect with Adilabad, allowing long-distance migrations.

“Blackbucks prefer extensive habitats and are less vulnerable to predators due to their speed and sharp horns,” he said. Venugopal added that displaying antlers as trophies was once common but has nearly vanished due to stricter wildlife protection laws. He emphasised that blackbucks migrate locally in response to seasonal changes and favour riverbanks, such as those of the Pranahita, Wardha, and Godavari, as well as SRSP backwaters and adjacent grasslands.

Mekala Naresh of Bansapalli village said the SRSP backwaters and grasslands lie just one kilometer from his home, and local residents routinely see herds. Although they sometimes stray into fields, the blackbucks flee at the first sign of human activity.

Villagers have opposed plans to build an ethanol factory in the area, citing its ecological sensitivity and the presence of wildlife, including blackbucks and spotted deer. B. Gulab Singh, FRO of Adilabad Rural mandal, observed that a thriving blackbuck population indicates a healthy ecosystem and biodiversity. He reported approximately 25–30 blackbucks in Durganagar and noted that a striped hyena was recently captured on camera traps in Mavala Haritha Vanam.