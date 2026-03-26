SRM–Amara Raja Energy Storage Centre Enters Phase II

Vijayawada: The SRM AP–Amara Raja Centre for Energy Storage Devices is set to enter Phase II, with a focus on advanced battery technologies and industry-oriented innovation.

An expert delegation from Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies (ARACT) visited SRM University–AP, Amaravati, to review ongoing research and finalise the roadmap for the next phase.

The centre, established in 2020 in collaboration with Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., has been working on next-generation energy storage solutions. The delegation interacted with faculty and researchers to assess Phase I progress and align future work with industry needs.

Prof. D. Narayana Rao, executive director (research), highlighted efforts in advanced electrode materials, battery chemistries and recycling technologies. Vice-chancellor Prof. Ch. Satish Kumar said Phase II will focus on prototyping and commercialisation.

Researchers presented plans on low-cost battery materials, improved cathodes for lithium-ion and sodium-ion batteries, solid electrolytes, faster charging technologies and recycling of used batteries.

The delegation also visited research facilities and appreciated the infrastructure. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing sustainable, industry-ready energy storage solutions.