Sriven Avenues Faces RERA Heat

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TGRERA) has directed Sriven Avenues Pvt. Ltd. to hand over a villa to its rightful owner within 15 days, following nearly three years of delay.

Hyderabad resident Srinivasu Kilaru had purchased Villa No. 33 in the IRIS project at Manikonda for `2.5 crore in November 2021. Although the builder had promised possession by March 2022, Kilaru alleged that despite making the full payment, he was never given the keys. Instead, the builder continued to use the villa for storage and office-related work.

Kilaru approached TGRERA, citing financial and emotional stress caused by the prolonged delay, including having to pay EMIs without access to the property.

The builder claimed that the villa had been sold in a semi-finished state and that an additional `1 crore was due for completing the construction. They alleged that the complainant had pledged land documents as security for this extra amount. Kilaru denied these claims, stating that he had paid the full amount for a completed villa and had not agreed to any further payments.

RERA noted that while the sale deed mentioned the villa was semi-finished, there was no written agreement supporting the builder’s claim of an additional `1 crore for further construction. The authority also said that the builder had no legal right to continue using the villa after receiving the full payment.