Srisailam Highway To Reopen By Friday: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union minister G. Kishan Reddy said repair works on the Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway (NH-765), which was damaged near Lattipur in Nagarkurnool district at the 111/335 km point, were in full swing and that traffic was expected to be restored by Friday.

The road suffered a major breach following intense rainfall brought by Cyclone Montha, leading to a complete halt of vehicular movement along the key route connecting Hyderabad with Srisailam.

The minister said he had spoken with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari and other senior officials to expedite the repair process. With floodwaters receding, restoration work — including gravel filling and resurfacing — began immediately.

Officials from the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) and local agencies have been working round the clock to reopen the route. “The aim is to restore traffic flow by Friday afternoon,” Kishan Reddy said.