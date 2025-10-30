Sriramsagar, Nizamsagar Project Gates Lifted Due To Heavy Inflows

NIZAMABAD: The heavy flow of water in the Godavari River and its tributary, the Manjeera, has affected both the Sriramsagar and Nizamsagar projects. Irrigation officials lifted the gates of both projects to release water downstream and alerted villages located along the riverbanks. The irrigation department is closely monitoring the flood situation in coordination with officials from neighbouring Maharashtra.

Instant inflows into the Sriramsagar Project reached 1,09,454 cusecs, with an equal outflow recorded on Thursday. By opening 26 gates, 1,00,000 cusecs of water was released, while an additional 8,000 cusecs was discharged through escape gates and 650 cusecs through the Saraswathi canal. No water was released into the Kakatiya, Laxmi, or flood flow canals. Under Mission Bhagiratha, 231 cusecs was diverted, and 573 cusecs was lost to evaporation.

No water was released under the Alisagar and Gutpa Lift Irrigation Schemes. At the Nizamsagar Project, the water level reached its full reservoir level of 1,405.00 feet, holding 17.802 TMC ft of water. Inflows touched 20,514 cusecs on Thursday, and officials released excess water by opening three gates. People living along the Manjeera River in Kamareddy and Nizamabad districts have been placed on alert due to the heavy discharge.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nizamsagar project assistant executive engineer Saaketh said that the water flow in the Manjeera River has increased due to the rising outflow from the Singur reservoir, which is now reaching Nizamsagar. “Residents downstream of the Manjeera River in both districts have been alerted. Following directions from senior officials, we released water into the downstream,” he said, adding that flood conditions are likely to persist in the Nizamsagar project area until the end of October.