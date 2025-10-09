Sriramsagar Flood Canal Breaches Near Gandlapet

Nizamabad: A breach occurred in the Indiramma flood flow canal of the Sriramsagar Project (SRSP) near Gandlapet village in Morthad mandal on Thursday, causing a large quantity of water to leak downstream.

Officials said that recent heavy rain had eroded the soil downstream of the aqueduct along the canal, which likely led to the breach. Flood canal gates were closed, and once the water level recedes, SRSP engineers will inspect the site and carry out repairs.

The breach caused canal water to overflow into the main stream, leading to bank erosion and sand deposits over nearby agricultural fields owned by small and marginal farmers, locals said.

Upon learning of the incident, Balkonda MLA V. Prashanth Reddy spoke to Morthad tahsildar and instructed officials to ensure no inconvenience to residents. He also contacted SRSP superintending engineer Jagadish and the Flood Flow Canal executive engineer to review the situation.

Officials informed the MLA that the aqueduct structure faces no immediate threat. Prashanth Reddy directed them to assess crop damage with the agriculture department and submit a detailed report to the government for necessary action.