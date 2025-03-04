Sripal Reddy Wins Warangal-Khammam-Nalgomda Teachers’ MLC Elections

Nalgonda: Progressive Recognised Teachers Union (PRTU) candidate Sripal Reddy Pingili won the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Teachers' constituency of the Telangana Legislative Council after second-priority votes were counted, defeating incumbent MLC Alugubelli Narsi Reddy.

During the vote counting at a Telangana State Warehouse Corporation godown near Arjala Bavai on the outskirts of Nalgonda town, a total of 24,135 votes were cast. Out of these, 23,641 votes were deemed valid, while 494 were rejected as invalid.

As no candidate achieved the required quota with first-priority votes, election authorities proceeded to count the second-priority votes. Sripal Reddy secured 9,021 second-priority votes, while UTF candidate Alugubelli Narsi Reddy garnered 6,448 votes. Although Sripal Reddy did not meet the conventional quota, the election commission confirmed his victory and announced him as the winner.

Speaking to the media, Sripal Reddy stated that his win was a triumph for the teachers and vowed to work towards strengthening the state’s education system.

Leaving the counting centre before the final announcement, Narsi Reddy expressed satisfaction with his six-year tenure as MLC. He added that, despite the election loss, he remains committed to addressing issues in the education sector and fighting against the privatisation of education in Telangana.